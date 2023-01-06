ACC Rubbishes PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's Claims On Asia Cup Decision, Calls Them Baseless

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has issued a statement on the latest controversy involving Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi and ACC president Jay Shah. This comes after PCB chief Najam Sethi took to social media to comment on a post shared by Jay Shah in regard to the ACC Calendar 2023-24. Sethi, in his tweet, claimed that Shah unilaterally took the decision to finalise the calendar and then announced the same.

The ACC has now issued a rebuttal, saying that the calendar was approved by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 22 and it was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including the Pakistan Cricket Board. The ACC has said that the PCB did not respond to the communication and neither did it suggest any modifications.

"It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr. Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed established due process. The calendar was approved by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022," the statement read.

"The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB," it added.

Official media statement in response to @najamsethi 's comments on the ACC 2023-2024 calendar and pathway structure: https://t.co/mBXpeNOXYb — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) January 6, 2023

Image: PTI/AP

