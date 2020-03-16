Ace Run-scorer Virat Kohli Meets Star Goal-scorer Harry Kane, Here's What Happened

Virat Kohli will be looking to lead India to their third World Cup in England. Just like Virat the batsman, cricket enthusiasts in India will also be hoping for Virat the captain to tick all the boxes so that the dream can come true at the 'Mecca of Cricket', Lord's on July 14.

However, before the biggest assignment of his captaincy career, the Indian skipper met another iconic sportsperson. He was none other than Harry Kane who is Tottenham Hotspur's star footballer and also the captain of the English football team.

The 25-year-old striker posted a selfie with Virat Kohli on Twitter as he wrote, 'After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman'.

After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019

The fans were quick to remind Kane that Virat was a Chelsea supporter.

Perfect picture for a Spurs and India fan. Only one problem Virat, stop being a Chelsea fan! — Vip Sharma (@Vip4564) May 24, 2019

@imVkohli : please tell me you ain’t a spurs fan.🤦🏽‍♂️ — Hazardous Hazard (@chandanchettri5) May 24, 2019

At the same time, there were also people who were full of praises for the two world-class athletes.

📷Two legends in a single frame📸 — Aman Verma (@amanverma1112) May 24, 2019

A true legend always respect other legends....🙏🙏 — Bibek Nandi (@BibekNandi3) May 24, 2019

Kane, who had been sidelined due to an ankle injury, is expected to play for the Spurs in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1. His club manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that the youngster has not only started to train but is also in the final stage of recovery. Kane had also led England to the semifinals of last year's FIFA World Cup. England ended the tournament with a fourth-place finish.

Meanwhile, Kohli will also be confident about his captaincy as he had led India to the finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which was held in England & Wales. Nonetheless, he will look to go one better this time.

Ahead of the World Cup, India will be playing two warm-up games. One will be against New Zealand on May 25 while the second one will be against Bangladesh on May 28.

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 kicks off from May 30 as the hosts England will be locking horns with South Africa.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

