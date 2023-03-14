Adam Gilchrist Trumps Tendulkar And Kohli As Richest Cricketer; But Is The Index True?

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist recently emerged as the world's richest cricketer in a list published by the CEOWORLD magazine. The report named Gilchrist as the world's richest cricket in 2023 with an estimated net worth of $380 million. He was followed on the list by India legend Sachin Tendulkar ($170 million), former captains MS Dhoni ($115 million), and Virat Kohli (112 million).

"With an estimated net worth of $380 million, Adam Gilchrist is the world’s richest cricketer in 2023. The wicket-keeper batsman was the captain of the Australia national cricket team and retired from international cricket after his final game, which took place in Adelaide from January 24 to 28, 2008, against India. Gilchrist has been part of the World Winning Team for Australia 3 times (1999, 2003, 2007). He is the first batsman in the world to score 100 sixes in Test cricket. He is currently the Australian cricket commentator," the article on CEOWORLD magazine's website stated.

The report was also shared extensively on social media including by a Twitter handle named World Index. However, it has now emerged that the facts in the report have been published incorrectly as the individual named Adam Gilchrist on the list is not the same as the former Australia captain. The person listed is the founder of F45 Training, a fitness company based out of Texas, United States.

Meanwhile, the list named former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, South Africa's Jacques Kallis, West Indies great Brian Lara, former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and ex-Australian skipper Steve Smith.

Whenever a list of the richest sportspersons in the world is prepared, there is a combination of things that are looked at including salaries, endorsement deals, and business ventures. If we look at these criteria and make a presumption, 34-year-old Virat Kohli should be at the top of the list followed by Dhoni and Tendulkar.

