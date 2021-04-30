Adam Zampa IPL Career: How Much Of Zampa's IPL Salary Has Contributed To His Net Worth?

The Adam Zampa IPL career for the 2021 season came to an abrupt end after the RCB team 2021 announced on Twitter that Adam Zampa along with Kane Richardson had withdrawn from the league due to personal reasons. This decision to quit was made by the Australia cricketer after keeping the ongoing coronavirus situation in mind. The article will discuss Adam Zampa IPL career along with his net worth while addressing the Adam Zampa IPL 2021 price and the latest Adam Zampa news.

Adam Zampa news update

The IPL 2021 is being carried out amidst the second wave of coronavirus which saw many international players withdraw from the tournament. The RCB team 2021 received a similar blow when Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson decided to quit and move back to Australia. The Australian duo was struggling to find immediate tickets back home as the country's government had announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights on Tuesday. However, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson found a flight from Mumbai to Doha on Wednesday. From Doha, they boarded a connecting flight to Melbourne. Both the players have to face a mandatory quarantine in a hotel in Sydney.

Official Announcment:



Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

Adam Zampa net worth

According to celebnetworth.net, the leg-spin bowler has an estimated net worth of USD 1 million (approx. INR 7.4 crore). Adam Zampa is said to earn an average of USD 80,000 annually from his cricket career at the domestic and international level. Adam Zampa is also included in the Cricket Australia men’s contract list where players are paid from a percentage pool of Australia cricket's projected revenue for the next financial year. Around INR 2.1 crore from Adam Zampa’s IPL salary has contributed to his net worth, which is around 28%.

Adam Zampa IPL 2021 price

The Adam Zampa IPL career started with the Rising Pune Supergiant team in the year 2016. Adam Zampa spent two years with the Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016-17. According to insidesport.com, Zampa was paid INR 30 lakh for each year.

In the year 2020, Adam Zampa went unsold in the IPL 2020 auction but was later announced as a replacement for his Australian teammate Kane Richardson. The Royal Challengers paid INR 1.5 crore for Adam Zampa in the year 2020. The Adam Zampa IPL 2021 price remained at INR 1.5 crore after the RCB retained him for IPL 2021, but he will not be receiving his payment due to pulling out of the tournament. The Adam Zampa IPL career has seen him take 21 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 7.73.

Image Source: AP

Disclaimer: The above Adam Zampa net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.