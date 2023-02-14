Marcus Stoinis And Adam Zampa Break The Internet With Viral Valentines Day Post

Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa's video during a match went viral in 2019 where the players engaged in a bit of bromance in the dressing room for Australia. The duo play for Melbourne Stars in the KFC Big Bash League and a photo was shared by the official Twitter handle of BBL where Zampa was landing a kiss on the cheeks of Stoinis to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Sharing the post the caption wrote, "Happy valentine's day", the caption also had a loved-up emoji.

Twitter also erupted with different reactions to the post

Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis both players are key match winners for Australia and have also won many games for the Melbourne Stars. We have also seen both Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis posting visuals of their 'bromance' very often and their fans also love them together.

Talking about both the player's performances in the BBL 2023 so Marcus Stoinis had a lean season with the bat as he just managed to score 190 runs in 9 matches with two half-centuries at an average of just 23.75. Adam Zampa had a tremendous BBL season and he has also sent a clear message to the Australia selectors.

The leg spinner picked up 16 wickets in 14 innings at an economy of 7.14 and at an average of 25. The leg spinner was overlooked for the India tour twice in two weeks despite his good performance in the past for Australia and in domestic cricket as well.

Marcus Stoinis till now has played 51 T20I matches for Australia and has made 803 runs at an average of 29.7 and a strike rate of 147.3. Marcus Stoinis has also been a very important aspect for teams in the IPL and has won many matches single-handedly.