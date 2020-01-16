Adam Zampa Reveals 'Secret' Of Getting The Better Of Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

During the thumping victory in the first ODI against India Australia leg-spinner Zampa added a feather in his cap as he dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the sixth time in his career. Zampa, along with Ravi Rampaul, are the only bowlers to have dismissed the number one ODI batsman six times. Ahead of the second ODI in Rajkot, Zampa revealed Kohli's big weakness which helps him get the better of the Indian skipper always.

'He is one of the toughest guy'

Speaking to media on Thursday, Zampa said, "Virat finds leg-spinners difficult to line-up at the beginning of his innings. He starts off great, even in the first match he was 16 off 18 balls and I feel that it is important to have a game plan against him. Having got him out four times in the last year or so, gives me great confidence against him."

"You need to have an attacking approach against Virat Kohli. If you carry a defensive mindset or are on your back foot, then he can get the better of you. The most important thing is to have a character when you play against India. I have got Virat out quite a few times now, but yet, he scores over 100 strike rate against me. He is a hard player to bowl to. He is one of the toughest guys I have ever bowled to. He will be more switched on in the next game.”

Adam Zampa's record against Virat Kohli

The Australian leg spinner has an impressive record against the Indian captain, dismissing him 6 times in his career. In ODIs, he had bowled 97 deliveries and given away just 126 runs. The most interesting stat between the two is that Zampa has dismissed Kohli 4 times in the ODI format.

The other two dismissals have come in T20I matches last year when Australia toured India for the T20I series. Dismissing Virat Kohli 6 times means Zampa is now third on the list of bowlers to have got the better of the Indian captain the most across all formats after England's Graeme Swann (8) and Australia's Nathan Lyon (7).

