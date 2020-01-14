Ind Vs Aus: Virat Kohli's Dismissal No.6 To Adam Zampa In White-ball Cricket Stuns Fans

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Monday during the pre-match press conference had hinted that he might bat down the order to accommodate both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the playing XI against Australia with Rohit Sharma being the automatic choice for the opening slot. Kohli's experiment backfired big time after he was dismissed by Australia leg spinner Adam Zampa in the ongoing 1st ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli was caught and bowled off Zampa for a paltry 16.

Ind vs Aus: Adam Zampa dismisses Virat Kohli

The dismissal happened in the second ball of the 32nd over. After hitting a six in the first ball, Virat Kohli once again looked to attack the spinner with a powerful drive. However, the ball quickly went back to Zampa, who showed quick reflexes and took a sharp catch on his followthrough.

Ind vs Aus: Adam Zampa's record against Virat Kohli

The Australian leg spinner has an impressive record against the Indian captain, dismissing him 6 times in his career. In ODIs, he had bowled 97 deliveries and giving away just 126 runs. The most interesting stat between the two is that Zampa has dismissed Kohli 4 times in the ODI format. The other two dismissals has been in T20I matches last year when Australia toured India for T20I series. Dismissing Virat Kohli 6 times is no mean fact and Zampa is now third on the list of bowlers to have got the better of the Indian captain the most across all formats after England's Graeme Swann (8) and Australia's Nathan Lyon (7).

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli speaks on the series against Australia

Virat Kohli, in his pre-match press conference, had said that the ODI series between both these teams will be an even contest. He further added that the Australian team is pretty experienced in Indian conditions. The Australians know what they need to do and having played a lot against each other, both the team know each other's strengths and weaknesses. He also said that it is always a good and a tough challenge playing Australia purely because of the skillset and the mindset that they bring on the field.

