Adam Zampa Runs Out Batsman At Non-strikers End But Umpires Give Not Out; Here's Why

The Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League (BBL) game on Tuesday witnessed a bizarre moment as star spinner Adam Zampa seemingly ran batsman Tom Rogers out at the non-striker's end, only for the decision to be reversed by the third umpire.

As seen in the video put up by the Big Bash League below, Adam Zampa was bowling in the final over to Mackenzie Harvey when the strange incident took place. In the fifth ball of the over, non-striker batsman Tom Rogers attempted to gain a few yards by walking out of his crease. However, as he walked out, Zampa dislodged the bails in his bowling stride and appealed for a run-out.

The on-field umpire then went upstairs but to everyone's surprise, the decision was made in the favour of Rogers. This is because in the replays it was found that Zampa only dislodged the bails after he had completed his bowling action and was just about to release the ball.

As per Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC's) laws, "The non-striker can be run out if he/she is out of his/her ground up until the moment the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball. The bowler is not entitled to go all the way around in the bowling action and then run the non-striker out."

Even though Zampa appealed for a run out at the non-striker's end, Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey interestingly said that the Australian star spinner only attempted to give a warning and that his side would have withdrawn the appeal had it been given out. While speaking to Fox Cricket after the game, Hussey said, "It’s not the right way to play cricket - yet. It was more of a warning for the batter not to leave too early.

"If it had've been given out we would've withdrawn our appeal."



Meanwhile, legendary fast bowler Brett Lee said that he does not like the nature of dismissal itself. "Listen, I don’t like that rule, I don’t like the Mankad rule whatsoever, I reckon they should take it out of their (bowlers') hands. The best way to do it is to say to the batsman, if you leave your crease, you get docked five runs. Take it away from the bowler ... I just don’t like seeing that in the game of cricket," explained Lee.