Adam Zampa Vs Virat Kohli; Leg-spinner Wins The Battle As He Gets Kohli Out For 5th Time

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa yet again got the better of Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the fifth time in ODIs in the second ODI against India at Rajkot. The Australia spinner got Kohli out on the first delivery of the 44th over just when the Indian skipper looked dangerous and seemed determined to accelerate the Indian innings. However, it took a brilliant tag-team effort from Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc in the deep to dismiss Kohli, who was at 78.

Zampa now has the prestigious wicket of Captain Kohli five times in ODI cricket and two times in T20I which is more than any other bowler in limited-overs cricket. Soon after the Australian leg-spinner got the wicket of Kohli, netizens were quick enough to react to Zampa's feat. Here are some of the reactions:

READ | Shikhar Dhawan Misses Out On A Well-deserved Century, Fans Sympathize With The Opener

Zampa gets you again @imVkohli ...kid is troubling the master 😀 — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) January 17, 2020

Virat Kohli is Adam Zampa’s 🐰. #INDvAUS — Ismail Mulla (@IsmailMulla) January 17, 2020

READ | Shikhar Dhawan Scores 2nd Consecutive Fifty As India Look To Post A Formidable Total

kohli- c Starc b Zampa 78 (76)



Kohli vs Zampa



12 ODIs

5 Dismissals

1 x lbw, 1 x bowled, 3 x caught #INDvAUS — ekcupcricket (@ekcupcricket) January 17, 2020

Zampa reveals his secret to get Kohli out

Speaking to media on Thursday, Zampa said, "Virat finds leg-spinners difficult to line-up at the beginning of his innings. He starts off great, even in the first match he was 16 off 18 balls and I feel that it is important to have a game plan against him. Having got him out four times in the last year or so, gives me great confidence against him."

"You need to have an attacking approach against Virat Kohli. If you carry a defensive mindset or are on your back foot, then he can get the better of you. The most important thing is to have a character when you play against India. I have got Virat out quite a few times now, but yet, he scores over 100 strike rate against me. He is a hard player to bowl to. He is one of the toughest guys I have ever bowled to. He will be more switched on in the next game.”

READ | Kagiso Rabada To Miss 4th Test After Being Charged With 4th Demerit Point During 3rd Test

Dhawan misses out on a well-deserved ton

Dhawan started off well after the Men In Blue were once again asked to bat by Australian skipper Aaron Finch. Both Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 81 runs for the opening wicket before Sharma was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Adam Zampa for 42. The southpaw then continued to keep the scoreboard ticking along with skipper Virat Kohli as the duo added more than 50 runs for the second-wicket stand as the opener registered his 29th half-century in the 50-overs format.

He continued to take the bowlers to the cleaners and raced away into the 90s in no time. The left-hander played a spectacular cover drive off Kane Richardson to bring up the 100-run stand with Kohli for the second wicket. However, Richardson had the last laugh on the following delivery when he accounted for the opening batsman.

READ | Michael Vaughan Urges India To Sort Out Their Batting Woes In Order To Lift The 2023 WC