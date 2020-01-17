Michael Vaughan Urges India To Sort Out Their Batting Woes In Order To Lift The 2023 WC

Michael Vaughan hoped India to bounce back in the second ODI at Rajkot after they had suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat in the first game on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the former English skipper also highlighted the drawbacks in the Indian batting line-up and how it has been bothering them for a long time now.

Michael Vaughan on the Indian batting line-up

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Michael Vaughan wrote that it would be interesting to see how India bounce back in the 2nd ODI. He then mentioned that if the Indian team is honest, then they will accept the fact that they have underachieved in the last two World Cups. The ex-batsman also highlighted that the Men In Blue lack power in the engine room and in the middle order and that they have three years to make sure they can keep up the tradition of the hosts winning the quadrennial event at home.

Read Vaughan's tweet here:

Interested to see how #India responds in the 2nd ODI.If they are honest they will accept the last 2 World Cups they have under achieved !!They lack power for me in the engine room,the middle order,they have 3 yrs to make sure they can keep up the tradition of the hosts winning ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 17, 2020

India had become the first host nation to lift the World Cup on home soil in 2011 after beating Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. Australia and England then went on to achieve the feat in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

'Outplayed in all departments'

"We were totally outplayed in all departments. It's a strong Australian team, if you don't play well, they could hurt you. We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn't get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can't do that against a team like Australia. This is a chance for the team to bounce back but as I said, credit to Australia today. International cricket is always priceless. The experience you get in any format does well for you when you play other formats. The game time you get is important. If you perform in any format, it gives you confidence for the other formats. Today was one of those days when we weren't allowed to get into the game at all. (On him at no.4) We've had this discussion many times in the past as well, due to the way KL has been batting. We've tried to fit him into the team. Having said that, it hasn't gone our way when I have batted at no.4, so we have to see how it goes. At the same time, it's about giving opportunities to the other guys. People need not panic for just this one game. I think I am allowed to experiment a bit", said Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation after the first ODI.

(Image Courtesy: AP)