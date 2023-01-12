Afghanistan Cricket Board On Australia Pulling Out Of ODI Series: 'We Will Write To ICC'

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has expressed disappointment over Cricket Australia's (CA) latest decision to pull out of the three-match ODI series against the side citing the Taliban's policies on women.

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the cancellation of its ODI series against Afghanistan due to the Taliban government's decision to prohibit women from pursuing education at universities. The ACB has said that CA is undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations.

The ACB has also said that it will closely monitor the situation and is considering taking action, including officially writing to the ICC and rethinking the participation of Afghan players in the Big Bash League (BBL). Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq have already announced that would no longer take part in the BBL due to CA's decision to cancel the ODI series, which was scheduled to be played in March.

"Cricket Australia's decision to withdraw from upcoming matches against Afghanistan is coming after consultation and potential enforcement from the Australian Government which is an unfortunate attempt to enter the realm of politics and politicize the sport. By prioritizing political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship, Cricket Australia is undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations," ACB said in its statement.

"The decision to withdraw from playing the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact on the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan as well as will affect the love and passion of the Afghan nation for the game," the statement read.

"The recent decision by Cricket Australia to withdraw from upcoming matches against Afghanistan has caused a great deal of concern within the Afghan cricket community. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is closely monitoring the situation and is considering taking action, including officially writing to ICC and rethinking the participation of Afghan players in the Big Bash League (BBL), if the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan’s home series is not overturned," the statement added.

CA's statement to withdraw Afghanistan ODIs is unfair and unexpected



ACB is extremely disappointed by the pathetic decision of @CricketAus to withdraw from Afghanistan ODI series in March and will officially write to the @ICC over the issue.



More: https://t.co/ODjzX0Guf1 pic.twitter.com/e8xFdzstvf — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 12, 2023

CA announced that it will not play the upcoming ODI series against the Afghan men's national team. The decision has been taken due to the Taliban's repressive decision to ban women and girls from acquiring formal education and employment.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter," the CA statement read.

Image: ACB