Rashid Khan Makes Big Statement After Australia Pulls Out Of ODI Series Vs Afghanistan

Rashid Khan has threatened to pull out of the Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia (CA) announced the cancellation of its upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that it will not play the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to the Taliban government's policies on women and girls. The Taliban-led Afghan government recently prohibited women from pursuing education at universities. As a result of this, CA announced that it will not play the upcoming ODI series against the Afghan men's national team.

I will be strongly considering my future in that competition: Rashid Khan

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," Rashid Khan said in a statement on Thursday.

Australia and Afghanistan have faced off against each other four times in international cricket, but never in a Test match. Both sides have played only one bilateral series in 2012; the other three meetings took place in World Cups. In the next FTP cycle, Australia and Afghanistan are scheduled to clash twice. Afghanistan and Australia are slated to play three T20Is at a neutral venue in August 2024 and Afghanistan are scheduled to visit Australia in August 2026 to play one Test and three T20Is.

Image: cricket.com.au

