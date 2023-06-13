After Being Subbed In WTC Final Vs Australia, R Ashwin Set To Play In TNPL For THIS Team

Why you're here: India lost the WTC Final 2023 on Sunday against Australia after a poor showcase of batting and bowling. Many experts have said that the absence of R Ashwin in the starting XI was one of the big reasons why India failed to win against Australia. R Ashwin is World's No.1 in ICC Test bowler rankings and took 61 wickets during the WTC 2021-23 cycle. it was surprising to see such a star role in India's team for the longest format dismissed from the starting XI. Australia's Nathan Lyon destroyed Indian batters taking up 5 wickets, including a four-fer in the fourth innings.

Indian cricket team failed to win an international trophy since 2013

R Ashwin was not included in the starting XI due to pitch conditions at the Oval

R Ashwin will be focusing on domestic cricket after WTC

What is next for R Ashwin?

Ashwin will now be focusing on domestic cricket after the WTC Final loss to Australia. He will be playing in the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) 2023. This is the 7 edition of the Tamil Nadu-based league, the 2022 edition of the league did not go as expected as the tournament was called short and the Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies were named as the joint champions of the title.

Likewise, with the 2023 edition of TNPL already started the Chennai-born India all-rounder, Ashwin posted an Instagram story and a picture of his feet in flight while travelling to Tamil Nadu to play in the ongoing domestic league.

He posted: "Closure! TNPL calling @dindigul Dragons," On his way to the tournament, Ashwin posted a message in his Instagram story.

When will Ashwin play his first game?

R Ashwin’s team Dindigul Dragons will be facing Ruby Trichy Warriors in their first match of the League 2023 edition The TNPL 2023 season is currently underway, and on June 14, at the fourth match of the competition, Dindigul Dragons will begin their season against Ruby Trichy Warriors.

Dindigul played very poorly in last year’s edition, finishing 6th on the points table and scoring only 4 points in 7 games. Last year, they only won 2 matches and lost 5 games. The 36-year-old experienced star will be eyeing a better performance in 2023 and will focus on qualifying in the knockout stages.

The TNPL 2023 will adhere to the same format as the Indian Premier League (IPL), as it has for several years. The tournament will feature 32 total matches, including the knockout rounds. The top four teams from the league stages will advance to the playoffs in a round-robin format.