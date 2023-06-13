James Anderson Shows His Dance Moves To The Kids Ahead Of Much Anticipated Ashes - WATCH

Why you're here: England is set to face Australia in the Ashes 2023 starting from June 16 at the Edgbaston. Australia recently won the World Test Championship 2023 beating India in their second consecutive loss in the WTC Final. On the other hand England recently won the one-of-test match against Ireland and now will be focusing on the Ashes. James Anderson is one of the most experienced players in the England team will be turning 41 years of age in July. Even at this age, he is a big threat to the Australian team with his fast bowling skills. He is on the verge of setting another milestone in the Ashes 2023.

James Anderson is only 1 wicket away from picking up 1100 wickets in his career

James Anderson currently has 1099 wickets from 288 matches with 54 five wickets hauls

James Anderson has 685 wickets so far in his test career

What was James Anderson doing in Burnley?

England's one of the best bowlers James Anderson was seen relishing a great time away from the cricket as the player seems to give his body a good rest to be mentally and physically fit ahead of the Ashes 2023. The 40-year-old recently made a trip to his Burnley primary school. During the special visit, he was spotted having a good time with the youngsters.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the visit was when the player was recorded dancing as the kids in the school demanded him to do so and were recorded making weird faces to bring smiles and laughs to the kids' faces.

What did the player say about his retirement?

In this concern, legendary English cricketer James Anderson emphasises his wish to leave the game on a positive and satisfactory note. Anderson recognises the advantage of being able to make this option for himself, as many bowlers are forced to retire due to causes beyond their control, such as injury or selection decisions he said in an interview with BBC Sport.

By stating that he wants to "go out on a nice note," Anderson states that he wants to end his cricketing career with dignity and success, maybe by reaching personal landmarks or winning team championships. He wants his retirement to be a reflection of his hard work, ability, and good effect on the sport. Anderson hopes to leave a lasting influence and generate wonderful memories for himself and his supporters by doing so.

Anderson's retirement date, however, is yet unspecified. He admits that identifying the ideal period to retire is a time-consuming approach. It is a decision impacted by a number of factors, including shape, fitness, and personal preferences. Anderson understands that, while he wants to retire on his own terms, it ultimately relies on how these variables align in the future. But for now the star bowler will be eyeing to break records in ENG vs AUS in the Ashes 2023.