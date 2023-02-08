After Cricket Australia's 'all Out For 36' Post, BCCI Hits Back Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series

BCCI hit back at Cricket Australia with a couple of videos from the 2017 Border-Gavaskar trophy which they shared on their social media handle. Earlier, Cricket Australia attracted the ire of Indian supporters as they posted the video of when India was all out for a mere 36 in the 2020-21 season. Several Indian cricket fans found the tweet disrespectful as they pointed out the result of the series which ended with India winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Now after the backlash from fans, BCCI has also started posting videos of Indian players' brilliant performances against the Australian cricket team.

BCCI shut down Cricket Australia with a series of videos

The saga began with Australia trying to take a dig by making India remember one of their worst batting performances in Test cricket. The Aussie bowlers ran through the famous Indian batting order as no one could survive the massacre. India managed to bounce back from the setback as they went on to win a historic Test series in Australia.

In reply to Cricket Australia's cheeky tweet, BCCI tweeted two videos with the one being KL Rahul's winning knock in the series decider against Australia in the 2017 Border-Gavaskar trophy and the other being Ravindra Jadeja's six-wicket haul in the Bengaluru Test as India went on to win the match by 75 runs.

The Australian team will play a four-match test series starting on 9th February in Nagpur.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner