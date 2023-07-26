After Getting Suspended By ICC, Harmanpreet Kaur Suffers Another Huge Setback

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a huge setback on Tuesday as the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a two-match suspension because of her conduct in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet Kaur was given leg-before by the on-field umpire in a contentious manner, which the 34-year-old criticised in her post-match presentation. Harmanpreet also mocked the Bangladesh players during a joint photo-session, causing them to leave the field.

3 things you need to know

Harmanpreet Kaur broke the stumps after being given LBW by the umpire

On her way to the pavilion, she was spotted giving an earful to the umpire

The three-match ODI series between the two sides ended in a 1-1 tie

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur Suspended By ICC After Her Angry Outburst In IND Vs BAN Match

Harmanpreet Kaur suffers another setback

Harmanpreet Kaur has suffered another setback as he position in the latest ICC rankings witnessed a significant drop. After the conclusion of the England vs. Australia and India vs Bangladesh ODI series, the ICC has updated the Women's ODI Player Rankings. Harmanpreet Kaur has encountered a setback, slipping down two spots to number 8 in the rankings due to her relatively poor performance, managing just 71 runs in three innings.

Smriti Mandhana races ahead of Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has overtaken captain Harmanpreet Kaur's spot, advancing one position to reach number 6 in the rankings. England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt has achieved a remarkable milestone, securing the No. 1 position in the ICC Rankings for batters for the first time in her career. Her outstanding century in the final Ashes ODI against Australia on July 18 played a significant role in this achievement.

Also Read: WATCH: Disappointed Harmanpreet Kaur Vents Out Her Frustration On Match Officials

The Indian team has seen some positive movements as well. Harleen Deol, who was named the 'Player of the Match' in the final ODI for her top-scoring 77 runs, has surged 32 places to reach the 51st position. Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a match-winning innings of 86 in the second ODI, has climbed an impressive 41 places to secure the 55th position.

Deepti Sharma has maintained her strong performance and remains in the top 10 for bowlers, while Sneh Rana has shown improvement, moving up three places to reach the 38th position.

Image: BCB