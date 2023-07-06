After Lord's Debacle, Jonny Bairstow Commits Another Massive Blunder In Ashes - WATCH

Ashes 2023: England and Australia are currently engaged in the third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley. This match comes on the heels of the recent controversy surrounding Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the second Test. In the final innings at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey executed a contentious stumping that sparked debate. Bairstow has once again gained attention on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test.

3 things you need to know

England must win the ongoing third Test to remain alive in the contest

Australia are currently 2-0 ahead in the five-match Ashes Test series

Australia won the first Test by 2 wickets and second Test by 43 runs

ENG vs AUS: Bairstow drops an easy catch

During the third Test of Ashes 2023 at Headingley, English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow continued to struggle behind the stumps as he dropped a straightforward catch, granting Australian batsman Travis Head a second chance. England had devised a plan to attack Head with bouncers aimed at his body, with a short leg fielder in place. Ben Stokes brought Mark Wood into the attack, who delivered a 91 mph (146.45 kph) bouncer that hurried Head into edging the ball towards Bairstow's right. Despite moving correctly, Bairstow failed to hold on to the catch due to his poor grip.

Interestingly, even though there was a clear deflection off the bat, umpire Nitin Menon signaled byes instead of acknowledging the edge. This was Bairstow's second drop in the session. Earlier, Ollie Robinson had induced an inside edge from Steve Smith in the 19th over, but Bairstow couldn't maintain his grip on the diving attempt towards his left.

England vs Australia: Mark Wood and Stuart Broad stage England's comeback

Although England managed to restrict the damage caused by the dropped catches, limiting Australia to 91/4 after 26 overs in the first session, Head's reprieve was followed by Stuart Broad dismissing Smith for 22 on his 100th Test, caught by Bairstow. This marked Broad's second wicket of the day, having already dismissed David Warner in the opening over. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne fell victim to excellent bowling from Wood and Chris Woakes, respectively. Both Wood and Woakes were brought into the team as replacements for James Anderson and Josh Tongue.

Wood, in particular, showcased impressive pace during the session, posing a threat to Australia's batsmen even after the Lunch break. Head, accompanied by Mitchell Marsh, appeared unsettled at the crease.

Image: SonyLIV