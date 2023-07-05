Ashes 2023: Steve Smith On The Verge Of Creating Career Record, Set To Join Ponting

Australia is ahead of England Cricket by winning 2 Test matches at Edgbaston and Lord’s Cricket Stadium in the Ashes 2023 series. Australia is one Test win away from retaining its title. After winning the World Test Championship Final 2023 against India last month, the Australian Cricket Team will be eyeing the 3rd Test of the Ashes to enjoy their sheer dominance in Test cricket.

Steve Smith won the Player of the Match award in the 2nd Test

Australia won the first Test by 2 wickets at Edgbaston

Australia won the Second Test by 43 runs at Lord’s Stadium

Steve Smith is set to break his new career record in the ENG vs AUS

Steve Smith will be joining the elite group of players on Thursday while making his appearance in the 3rd Test match of the Ashes 2023. The player will become the 15th Australian cricketer to play in 100 Test matches for the Australian Cricket Team.

The former Australian captain will be enjoying his 100th Test appearance after making his first-ever Test appearance in Australia vs Pakistan at Lord's - on July 13-16,2010. Since joining the national squad more than ten years ago, Smith, 34, has established himself as one of the top batters in the world and Australia's go-to run-getter at No. 4.

What did Steve Smith say before making his 100th Test appearance?

That's the goal. I have said it for a long time, it is something that has been on my bucket list to win an Ashes series in England. What a way to top it off, if I could do it in my 100th game. It would be special for sure.

Before making his 100th Test appearance, Steve Smith highlighted his fulfilment in reaching a personal milestone and realising a long-held goal. He admitted that taking home the Ashes series in England had been a long-term objective for him and occupied a key spot on his bucket list. Smith appreciated the moment's importance and emphasised that achieving this feat in his 100th game would be very significant, as he would be joining the list of stars with 100+ Test appearances like Ricky Ponting (168). David Warner (106) stressed the exceptional nature of such a feat and the uniqueness it would carry for him. The Australian captain, Pat Cummins, and the big voice of the team, Smith, will be eyeing Australia’s first victory of the Ashes series on English soil for the first time since 2001. The 3rd Test encounter o ENG vs AUS will be a crucial one for Smith and the Australian Cricket Team.