After Poor Performance Against India, ECB Names Marcus Trescothick As Batting Coach

After a poor batting performance against India in the ongoing four-match Test series, England on Monday appointed former opener Marcus Trescothick as the new batting coach of the national team, besides roping in Jon Lewis and New Zealand's Jeetan Patel as bowling and spin bowling coaches on a permanent basis.

These three are part of the four new appointments to England's coaching set-up, which is being headed by chief coach Chris Silverwood.

Trescothick to succeed Jonathan Trott

Marcus Trescothick will take over from Jonathan Trott, who replaced South African Jacques Kallis in the ongoing tour. Kallis had played the role of a batting consultant for England in Sri Lanka.

The 2005 Ashes series winner who scored over 10,000 international runs across formats between 2000 and 2006, is expected to take up his new role in mid-March after stepping down from his position as the assistant coach at Somerset.

"I'm really excited about the calibre of the individuals that we've appointed into these specialist roles. Marcus, Jon, and Jeetan have demonstrated their ability at the highest level and also show huge potential for the future," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) performance director Mo Bobat said in a statement.

The all-important 4th Test match

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

England look to dash India's WTC final hopes

Meanwhile, England on the other hand will look to play spoilsport after being out of the WTC final contention following a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the third Test. The Joe Root-led side will be hoping to have the last laugh by winning the final Test match and should that happen then Australia will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship decider in over three months time as Team India must avoid a defeat by all possible means to qualify for the finals.

(With PTI Inputs)

