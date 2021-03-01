Virat Kohli & Co. Toil Hard In Nets Ahead Of Highly-anticipated 4th Test Against Eng

Virat Kohli, who has managed just a couple of half-centuries in the ongoing series will be hoping to make his bat do the talking in the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad starting Thursday as Team India look to seal the four-match series 3-1.

Ahead of the all-important Test match, Virat Kohli & Co. decided to pay some extra attention to their batting with the series and ICC World Test Championship qualification at stake.

'Training'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had posted a video on their official Twitter handle where the Indian skipper Kohli, his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane, and, number three batsman in red-ball cricket Cheteshwar Pujara were seen sweating it out in the nets. While they all tried to play attacking shots, equal importance was given to defensive ones as well.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Axar Patel was also seen rolling his arms over. Later, the players work on their fielding with a prime focus on slip fielding where both Rohit Sharma as well as Rahane end up taking one-handed catches to their right.

READ: Rahul Vaidya enjoys game of cricket with Disha Parmar; Calls her "Virat Kohli lite"

Watch the video here:

READ: Team India Sweat It Out During Practice Session Ahead Of Crucial 4th Test Against England

The all-important 4th Test match

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

READ: Glenn Maxwell Urges Trolls To Have Some Decency After Finch Was Subjected To Hate Messages

England look to dash India's WTC final hopes

Meanwhile, England on the other hand will look to play spoilsport after being out of the WTC final contention following a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the third Test. The Joe Root-led side will be hoping to have the last laugh by winning the final Test match and should that happen then Australia will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship decider in over three months time as Team India must avoid a defeat by all possible means to qualify for the finals.

READ: Sir Viv Richards Slams Pitch Critics, Says 'England Should've Come Better Prepared'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.