After RCB & Gujarat Giants Get Knocked Out, Here's A Revised Look At WPL 2023 Points Table

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz on Monday defeated Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets in Match 17 of the WPL 2023 to book a berth in the playoffs. Grace Harris played a crucial role for her side, scoring 72 off 41 balls to help UPW win with just 1 ball remaining. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals were already qualified for the playoffs and now with UP Warriorz joining them, Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore stand eliminated. Let's check out the updated points table of WPL 2023 after Mumbai, Delhi, and UP book playoffs berth.

WPL 2023: Updated points table

POS Team PLD WON LOST NET RR PTS 1 Mumbai Indians 6 5 1 +2.670 10 2 Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 +1.431 8 3 UP Warriorz 7 4 3 -0.063 8 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 5 -1.044 4 5 Gujarat Giants 8 2 6 -2.220 4

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

There were a few nervous moments when Simran Shaikh departed and it became 177/7 for the Warriorz. Two runs of the last two deliveries can always be a tricky, but Sophie Ecclestone swept a Sneh Rana delivery to the boundary to seal the win with just one ball to spare. Grace was involved in two productive partnerships, with countrymate Tahlia McGrath (57) and Sophie Ecclestone (19*).

While Graces' stand with McGrath was worth 78 runs, with Sophie she fetched 42 more runs and it ensured an easy passage into the knockouts with just one balls to spare.The partnership between Grace and Tahlia had laid a solid foundation and the former continued even after her compatriot departed at 117/4.

Earlier, a brilliant 93-run partnership between Dayalan Hemalatha (57 off 33 balls) and the second costliest player Ashleigh Gardner (60 off 39 balls) helped Gujarat Giants post 178/6 in their do-or-die clash.

By the time the partnership ended, with Hemalatha dismissed by Parshavi Chopra in the 17th over with the team total on 143, the stand had put the team on course for a competitive total.

South African opener Laura Wolvaardt and Sophia Dunkley went about their task of scoring runs in powerplay with a lot of urgency. Runs flowed freely while the two batting stalwarts were at the crease, with Wolvaardt smacking a fine boundary off just the third ball of the opening over bowled by left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani.

(With inputs from PTI)