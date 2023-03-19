WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings Of Women Premier League After RCB Vs GG Match

The WPL 2023 points table saw a change after Saturday's doubleheader. The matches that took place on the day were MI vs UPW and GG vs RCB. Having already cemented their place in the top 3, Mumbai Indians suffered their first loss in the tournament, whereas RCB won their match to register two on the trot.

While the points table change after every match, Saturday turned out to be one of the rare days in the timeline of the inaugural Women's Premier League when the league standings also witnessed a movement. Mumbai, who evolved into an unstoppable force in the league, got the threatening in their winning run from UP Warriorz. Batting first Mumbai could only put on 127 on the board. In reply, UP were shaken up and were reeling at 27 for 3. For Warriorz, Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris scored the majority of the runs required. However, the cameo knocks of Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone took UP past the total of MI.

If the first match was a low scoring one, the second was comparatively high scoring. In the match, batting first Gujarat Giants, courtesy of Laura Wolvaardt's 67, set up a target of 189 in front of RCB. In response, RCB got the perfect start as captain Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine put on a 125-run opening stand. Devine, who was the more aggressor in the partnership was on course to register a century but fell one-run short of the esteemed figure. Devine hit 9 fours and 8 sixes in her exceptional 36-ball 99 runs knock. RCB eased past the score of GG by 8 wickets after just 15.3 overs.

WPL 2023 points table: Updated Standings after RCB vs GG match

Staying at the bottom in the entirety of two weeks, RCB, through this victory has moved up in the standings for the first time. Here's the detailed picture of the WPL Points Table 2023. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

Teams Matches W L NRR Points 1, Mumbai Indians 6 5 1 +2.670 10 2. Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 +1.431 8 3. UP Warriorz 6 3 3 -0.117 6 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 5 -1.044 4 5. Gujarat Giants 7 2 5 -2.511 4

So, it's Mumbai Indians still at the top, and Delhi Capitals are in a close second. One of these teams will end the table on top and make its way to the final. Gujarat Giants, are now at the bottom of the table, most certainly out of the race for the eliminator. As for the cap holders, Sophie Devine is the new holder of the Orange cap and Saika Ishaque is the frontrunner when it comes to claiming the Purple cap. The WPL action is set to continue, but no match is scheduled for today.