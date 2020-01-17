IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Onslaught Halted By Brilliant Agar-Starc Tag Team Catch; Watch

Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc's brilliant team-work helped Australia in getting rid of the dangerous Virat Kohli during the second ODI at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. Once again it was leg-spinner Adam Zampa who accounted for the Indian skipper.

Agar & Starc's tag-team effort

This had happened in the 44th over of the first innings which was bowled by Adam Zampa. On the very first ball, the spinner had bowled a floated delivery on the middle as a well-set Kohli looked to dispatch him into the stands. He did get the timing and the elevation right and in the first instance, it appeared that the ball would travel the distance.

However, Ashton Agar had covered the ground from long with his eyes on the ball, took the catch but after realizing that he was heading towards the ball threw the ball towards Mitchell Starc who was near the boundary and he made no mistake in complementing Agar in completing the catch as the Indian skipper's promising innings came to an end for a 76-ball 78. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

A must-win match for India

India who had suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss in Mumbai will need to win this one in order to stay alive in the series. Skipper Kohli would be hoping to get the better of leg-spinner Adam Zampa who has had his number in One Day Internationals on four occasions. The Indian bowlers would also be hoping to rediscover their rhythm after failing miserably in the previous game. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of this contest due to a concussion and KS Bharat has been roped in as his replacement.

If Australia manage to win this one then they would seal the two-match series and the final match on Sunday will be a dead-rubber. The five-time world champions had beaten the Men In Blue 3-2 after having lost the first two games in March last year.

