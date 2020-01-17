Ind Vs Aus: Sanjay Manjrekar Calls Adam Zampa 'neither Talented Nor Skilled' On Commentary

India and Australia are currently battling in the 2nd ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and it is leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has been the pick of the bowlers for Australia, picking up 2 wickets in the match at the time of writing this report. First, he dismissed India opener Rohit Sharma lbw for 42 and then castled batsman Shreyas Iyer, when he was batting on 7. However, former India batsman-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjerekar feels that Adam Zampa is not someone who is either 'skilled or talented'.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Should Consider Opening The Batting In ODIs And T20Is: Sunil Gavaskar

Ind vs Aus: Sanjay Manjrekar takes dig at Adam Zampa

Sanjay Manjrekar made this comment during the fifth delivery of the 30th over. After dismissing Rohit Sharma, Zampa had failed to pick up wickets or apply brakes to the run flow. But Manjrekar was made to eat his words a couple of overs later when Zampa got his second wicket by uprooting the stumps of Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: SCA Stadium In Rajkot To Become First Stadium In India To Get Dome-like Roof

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI updates

Australia won the toss and elected to field first. Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got the home side off to a flying start before Australia struck back with 3 wickets as India were reduced to 242-3 in 39 overs while writing this report. The Men in Blue must win the match at Rajkot to keep the match alive.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS: Who Is KS Bharat?; All You Need To Know About Rishabh Pant's Replacement

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli should open in ODIs and T20Is: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is currently part of the commentary team for the official broadcasters of ongoing India vs Australia ODI series. During the pre-match analysis of the Rajkot ODI, Sunil Gavaskar opined that Virat Kohli should consider opening for Team India because of his prolific run-scoring spree. The Indian captain is currently ranked No.1 in the ICC ODI Batsmen rankings.

Also Read: BCCI Roasted By Twitterati For Awarding Rishabh Pant 'Grade A' Contract