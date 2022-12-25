Ahead Of New Zealand Series, Babar Azam Opens Up On Ramiz Raja's Removal As PCB Chief

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has finally opened up on the removal of Ramiz Raja as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, Babar told reporters that as a professional cricketer, his job is to solely focus on performance and give their best on the field regardless of what's happening off it. Babar said that their focus right now is on the upcoming Test series against the Kiwis and performing well in all the matches.

“In the last 3-4 days a lot of things has changed. I feel, as a professional, you do come across such situations. But our job is to give our efforts on the field and perform for the team to the best of our abilities. Those things are happening off the field and our focus on the Test series, on how to have a good start and perform well in all the matches. In the last series, we could not perform well as they committed small errors, but we will be looking to rectify those mistakes,” Babar said.

Ramiz Raja's removal as PCB chief

Ramiz Raja, who was appointed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board in September 2021, has been sacked from the position. Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi has taken his place as the board's new chief. Raja was appointed to the top post by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. After the recent Test series loss to England, Raja was sacked along with other members of the board, including chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been appointed the interim chief selector of the men's team. The decision has come just days before the home series between Pakistan and New Zealand. The Pakistan men's cricket team is scheduled to play two Tests and three ODIs against the Blackcaps. The Afridi-led committee has only been named for the series against New Zealand. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played in Karachi from December 26 to December 30.

Image: AP

