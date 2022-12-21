'Request To Countries Not To Send Their A Team To Pakistan. Send Your 'C' Team': Kaneria

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has slammed the Babar Azam-led side for their poor performance in the three-match Test series against England. Pakistan have been handed a whitewash as they lost the series 3-0. While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Kaneria said that visiting sides should avoid sending their main teams to Pakistan otherwise they will continue to face such embarrassment again and again.

Kaneria requested visiting nations to send their C team so that Pakistan can somehow win matches against them. He went on to add that Pakistan no longer have the ability to win as they don't have quality players or superstars in their team.

"It is my request to other countries that they should not send their main team to Pakistan. Otherwise, we will have to face such embarrassment again and again. Please send us your ‘C’ team so that we somehow manage to win. We no longer have the ability to win. We don’t have any quality players or superstars in the team," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria calls for a complete revamp of PCB

Kaneria also slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and said that there is nobody to question the players, who are only concerned about their own performances and not the team. He further called for a complete revamp of the PCB.

“The Pakistan players are only concerned about their own performances and not the team. There is nobody to question them. We talk a lot about other teams, but why not take a look at our cricket instead? Pakistan cricket is sinking. There has to be a complete revamp. We should send our U-19 team instead. Even if they lose, it won’t be disappointing," he added.

As far as the Test series between England and Pakistan is concerned, the visitors won the first game by 74 runs before emerging victorious in the second by 26 runs to secure the three-match contest 2-0. England won the third Test in Karachi by 8 wickets to hand Pakistan a clean sweep in the series. This was the first time an England Test squad was visiting Pakistan in 17 years. Earlier, a visiting Australian side beat Pakistan in a three-match Test series 1-0.

Image: AP

