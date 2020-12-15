Ajinkya Rahane Gives Update On India's Playing XI For Pink-ball Test In Adelaide: WATCH

The Indian cricket team is all set to face Australia at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday, December 17 onwards in the first of four high-profile Test matches. Ahead of the upcoming India vs Australia pink ball Test match, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared some updates on India’s playing XI for the series opener. In an interactive video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, December 15, Rahane also expressed his confidence on India’s current pace bowling attack.

India vs Australia 2020: Ajinkya Rahane talks about team combination

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane expressed his confidence in Indian pacers by saying that they have the bowling attack that can take 20 wickets in a match. The Test specialist added that even though the team is without the services of senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma due to his injury, the Indian side still has some veteran campaigners like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Additionally, Ajinkya Rahane praised Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, saying that they also have the experience of bowling in Australian conditions.

When asked about the team combination for the much-awaited India vs Australia pink ball Test match, Ajinkya Rahane said that the team management will decide about it a day prior to the game. He stated the team management will be making a call after India’s last practice session. Rahane added that everyone in the squad is “equally talented” and has the ability to win matches for their side.

Here is a look at the entire Ajinkya Rahane interview as he responds to numerous questions regarding the playing XI selection, watch video.

India vs Australia 2020: A look into India squad

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be returning home (paternity leave) after the conclusion of the opening Test at Adelaide. Ajinkya Rahane is likely to take over India’s captaincy for the final three matches of the series. Among playing XI selection for the India vs Australia pink ball Test match, several cricket experts continue to ponder between Rishabh Pant and veteran gloveman Wriddhiman Saha for the wicketkeeper’s role.

Here is a look at the entire Indian squad for the 2020-21 Test series against Australia.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

