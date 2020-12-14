Kuldeep Yadav Backs Himself To Make Into Playing XI In India Vs Australia Pink Ball Test

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is confident of making it into the playing XI for the opening India vs Australia pink ball Test match. The cricketer recently interacted on the official website of IPL franchise Kolkata where he expressed his opinions about the role of spin bowlers in Australia. While Kuldeep Yadav has only played six Tests in his career, he played one of them at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2019 where he picked his second-best career-best figures of 5-99.

Kuldeep Yadav confident of spinners role in India vs Australia pink ball Test

The Day-Night Test matches are known for favouring the pacers. Even in the recent three-day pink-ball warm-up game between India and Australia A, the Indian team management decided to play with an all-pace attack by side-lining spinners R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. However, the two spinners did play the first warm-up game, just a few days prior to the second one.

According to Kuldeep Yadav, spin bowlers can still play a big role under lights in the India vs Australia pink ball Test. He said that spinners can be “difficult to read” at night because they use variations with the ball. Kuldeep Yadav also cited his inexperience of playing a pink-ball match outside India by saying that he is “excited to see how it goes”.

Yadav also that spinners have dominated in Australian conditions many times before and it completely depends on “how quickly one adapts” the playing field. The veteran spinner emphasised on the importance of “mental toughness” and ability to “switching to the longer format” of the game. The cricketer added that “patience is the key” in Test cricket, as wickets “don’t come easy” in it.

India squad for Australia Tests 2020

There are three front-line spinners in the India squad for Australia Tests 2020. Apart from Kuldeep Yadav, the other spinners to feature in the line-up are R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Additionally, all-rounder Hanuma Vihari also provides a spin option for his captain. Here is a look at the entire India squad for Australia Tests 2020.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Kuldeep Yadav birthday celebrated by BCCI

The Indian spinner also turned 26 on Monday, December 14. To commemorate the 26th Kuldeep Yadav birthday occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and shared a tribute video from their archives.

BCCI celebrates Kuldeep Yadav birthday

88 intl. caps 🧢

168 intl. wickets ☝️

Fastest Indian spinner to 100 ODI wickets 👌

First Indian to take two hat-tricks in international cricket 🔥



Wishing #TeamIndia's @imkuldeep18 a very happy birthday 🎂👏👏



Let's relive his hat-trick against West Indies 📽️👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2020

Image source: BCCI Twitter

