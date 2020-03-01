Ajinkya Rahane Reveals His World Cup Dream, Opens Up On Life After Becoming A Father

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane revealed his dream as a cricketer and stated that winning a World Cup for the country is his ultimate goal. Rahane who is currently playing in the ongoing India-New Zealand Test series has been a regular starter for India in Test cricket. However, his place in the limited-overs format has been fluctuating,

Speaking to a leading news daily, Rahane asserted that the one dream he still has a cricketer is to win the World Cup for the country.

Ajinkya Rahane opens up on Fatherhood

Furthermore, Rahane, who was blessed with a baby girl last year in October, opened up on Fatherhood and asserted it to be a blessing. He added that the responsibility to be a stress buster and said that after every test match, he goes home and spends time with his daughter.

Talking about his wife, Rahane said that he was lucky to have an ‘understanding’ person like Radhika in his life. Rahane married his childhood friend Radhika in 2014. In July last year, the couple had revealed the news of pregnancy as they both shared a few pictures on Instagram.

Rahane reveals at non-Cricket conversation With Rohit Sharma

A couple of weeks back, Rahane and Rohit caught up with each other over dinner recently. Their wives, Ritika and Radhika, who accompanied them brought along their daughters as well. As a result, Sharma and Rahane were seen spending time talking about their daughters and parenting rather than cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Ajinkya Rahane wrote, “2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting.”

