Rishabh Pant & Ajinkya Rahane's Terrible Mix-up Breaks A Vital Partnership

Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane who had restored India's hopes after they had lost half their side early on Day 1 aimed to carry the momentum into the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve at Wellington. Just when India needed those two batsmen to keep the scoreboard ticking and add some precious runs, their partnership ended in an unfortunate manner.

A terrible mix-up breaks a vital partnership

It was a terrible mix-up that resulted in a needless run out due to which a vital partnership between Rahane and Pant was broken. This had happened in the 59th over of the innings which was bowled by Tim Southee. On the second delivery, the pacer had bowled a back of the length delivery as Rahane hit it towards point and set off for a quick single.

However, Rishabh Pant was not interested in taking a risky run but unfortunately, the Indian Test vice-captain had already come halfway down the track. Meanwhile, the youngster took the risk and ran to the danger end. Eventually, he ended up sacrificing his wicket as Ajaz Patel who had collected the ball at point succeeded in hitting the bull's eye. The video of this mix-up between Pant and Rahane was also posted of social media.

India bundled out for 165

Rishabh Pant's unfortunate dismissal opened up the floodgates for New Zealand as it was just a matter of time before the bundled out the Indian team which also included the prized wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for 46 as the visitors were all out for 165. Veteran Tim Southee and debutant Kyle Jamieson shared four scalps each.

