Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Why He Refused To Cut 'kangaroo' Cake Post Historic Win Vs Aussies

Returning back home after a historic win Down Under, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane who led the injury-marred Indian team to glory was welcomed back with a heroic reception. Rahane, who assumed leadership duties in absence of Virat Kohli, led Team India to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the Test series 2-1. As the Mumbai-lad landed in India post the gruelling tour, he was welcomed by a massive crowd at his residence in Mumbai along the tunes of dhols and roars of 'Ajinkya is the winner'.

Amidst the celebrations, Rahane was presented with several cakes which the cricketer cut with joy except he had refused to cut one cake with the imprint of a kangaroo. Kangaroo, which is the national animal of Australia, was imprinted on the cake to resemble India's victory against the Aussies. However, the stand-in skipper refused to cut the cake as a mark of respect for the Opposition and the country.

'Kangaroo is their national animal'

Talking to Harsha Bhogle in an interview, Rahane said that he had refused to cut the cake because he wanted to respect the opposition even after creating history.

"Kangaroo is their national animal and I don't want to do that. You give your opposition respect and treat them really well. Even if you win, even if you create history, it's fine. You need to have that respect for the opposition and respect for other country and that is why I took that decision that I am not going to cut that cake," Rahane said.

Always wanted to ask @ajinkyarahane88 about the cake he was offered with a kangaroo on it and why he refused to cut it. The small things that tell you more about a person. More of this conversation on his FB page. pic.twitter.com/YZwwQKlFJq — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 30, 2021

Rahane registered a historic series win Australia as he led a bunch of inexperienced players to breach the Australian fortress - the Gabba - as the Men in Blue retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India's win in the fourth and final Test broke Australia's 32-year-old record of remaining unbeaten at the Gabba. Apart from Rahane, the remaining Indian players also landed back home on Thursday morning after a lengthy tour of Australia.

'Toughest Tour Ever'

Reflecting upon the historic win at Gabba and retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri has remarked that this has been the 'toughest tour' for the Men in Blue ever. Citing the bio-bubble restrictions, COVID-19 fear and multiple injuries faced, Shastri stated that there is no other tour that even comes closer to this one Down Under. While the Head Coach lauded the youngsters, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for leading the injury-hit team, he also had a special mention for Virat Kohli for imparting his strong character to the Men in Blue.

The 'Ajinkya' returns home 💙



📽️ | A hero's welcome for @ajinkyarahane88 after a historic Test series win Down Under 🙌🏻🥳#YehHaiNayiDilli #AUSvIND



Disclaimer: Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. pic.twitter.com/cf1jEkgsKX — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 21, 2021

