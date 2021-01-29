Graham Thorpe Says India Have A Very Good Bowling Attack Ahead Of Upcoming Test Series

Ahead of the four-match Test series against India, England assistant batting coach Graham Thorpe said that the hosts' bowling is not just about spinners as they also have a strong pace attack.

Even though there are a lot of spinners in India's arsenal, the former English batsman believes that India's bowling attack as a whole is very good.

"The one thing about the Indian bowling attack is, it's not just about spin. I suppose their seam attack is also strong and so from that point of view, it's not to just get side-tracked completely into the spin side of things as well. Yes, it will be important no doubt about that," Thorpe said in a virtual press conference.

"Indian bowling has developed into a very good attack and we are very aware of that. When you come to the sub-continent you will have to deal with spin. More so with the Indian attack, we are aware. The training time (three days) will be used to strike a fine balance practicing both," he added.

Both teams look to continue their splendid run in the longest format

Both teams head into this series after having registered away Test wins. While Team India created history with a 2-1 win at the Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia last week, England handed a 2-0 whitewash to Sri Lanka in their own backyard earlier this week.

The elegant number three batsman Joe Root will be leading England in the four-match Test series that gets underway at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 5 while Virat Kohli will be back on the cricket field after more than a month. He had returned to India after the Adelaide Test match against Australia in mid-December on paternity leave.

Meanwhile, the visitors would be hoping to repeat the heroics of the 2012/13 season where they had registered a 2-1 win in (four-match series) under the leadership of former iconic opener Alastair Cook. That remains England's last Test series win on Indian soil to date.

Kohli on the other hand looks to lead India to a second straight Test series win against England on home soil.

At the same time, the four-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

