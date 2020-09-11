IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar Reckons Deepak Chahar Is Going To Be Back In CSK On Time

Ajit Agarkar reckons that Chennai Super Kings' young pacer Deepak Chahar is probably going to be ready to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. were dealt a harsh blow when it came to the fore that Chahar had been tested positive for coronavirus after landing in the UAE. Meanwhile, it has been learned that he is now fit to play.

'As far as Chahar is concerned': Ajit Agarkar

"Well, we have seen when they went to the auction, they already had enough spin. You've seen in Chennai when they play, they rely so much on spin because of the conditions. Harbhajan Singh, obviously, that kind of experience, quality that you lose, it is going to be a loss, but I think CSK have a lot more cover in that department at least as far as spin is concerned. They have got Piyush Chawla as well that they have brought in. This year they have got Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, so they have got enough spin and they will be hoping that the conditions are in their favour what they get in Chennai, which is a little bit of turn, then those spinners come into play,"said Agarkar while interacting on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. "As far as Chahar is concerned, I know Dhoni depends on him a lot to start with the new ball or bowls him up front, but when you have not played cricket for as long as all these players have, plus he has had this extra quarantine because of turning positive, might have less preparation time. But hopefully, the fitness levels are there, it's about getting the skills right and getting some sort of bowling into your legs while they have some practice games, he's probably going to be ready", the former Team India medium-pacer added.

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Monstrous Six Leaves CSK Team-mate Murali Vijay Spellbound; Watch

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)