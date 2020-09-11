IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Monstrous Six Leaves CSK Team-mate Murali Vijay Spellbound; Watch

It seems that Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be in the perfect frame of mind heading into IPL 2020. 'Captain Cool' will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months as he prepares himself to lead the Chennai Super Kings. However, before MS Dhoni leads his team from the front, CSK has decided to give a glimpse of what is in store for their opponents in the upcoming marquee event.

'Keep looping it': CSK

The three-time winners had posted a video of a recent practice match where Mahi has made his bat do the talking once again. In the video, MSD can be seen taking strike and once the ball is bowled he heaves it aggressively. Even though he does not time from the middle of the bat, the execution is good enough as the ball goes out of the park. However, it was MS Dhoni's team-mate Murali Vijay who just could not stop appreciating the shot as all he could do as a fielder was watch the ball sail over his head. Vijay was fielding in the deep.

“Is it power Russ, is it power?" Vijay is heard asking CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan after the latter asks him whether the ball has been lost. “I don’t know, you tell me,” Radhakrishnan replied. “Beautiful timing, bat speed, swing it’s gifted. Can’t do much better,” Murali Vijay retorted.

The Tamil Nadu batsman then collected the ball and threw it back to the bowler.

Watch the video here.

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.



