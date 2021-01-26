Ajit Agarkar Reckons That Maxwell Might Fetch A Bid Of INR 10 Crores In IPL 2021 Auctions

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar feels that Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might be roped in by any franchise for a sum of INR 10 Crores in the upcoming IPL 2021 Auctions.

The 2015 World Cup winner who was roped in by Punjab for a whopping INR 10.75 Crore in the Dream11 IPL 2020 failed to make an impact with his cricketing skills. More importantly, the Aussie power-hitter failed to hit even a single six in the competition.

Maxwell was one of the players who was released by the 2014 IPL finalists last week.

'Seems to be the case': Ajit Agarkar

“Who knows? Someone else might buy him for 10 crores. It seems to be the case with Glenn Maxwell. You can understand that kind of ability but I think a lot of things will be wiser now. A little bit surprised with some of the other overseas names they have let go, Jimmy Neesham perhaps didn’t have the greatest tournament,” said Agarkar while interacting on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Apart from Glenn Maxwell, the Punjab franchise also decided to part ways with a few of their overseas recruits including the likes of New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, West Indies frontline pacer Sheldon Cottrell and, Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.

READ: Geoffrey Boycott Believes Joe Root Has The Skills To Score More Runs Than Sachin In Tests

A forgettable IPL 2020 for Glenn Maxwell

The Victoria cricketer did not provide much stability in the middle-order as he could only manage 108 runs in the 13 matches that he had got to feature in for Punjab in the previous edition of the marquee tournament.

READ: Ajinkya Rahane Credits Skipper Virat Kohli For Backing Him When He Was Off-colour

While the 'Big Show' failed to make his bat do the talking, he could not make amends with the ball in hand as well. With his right-arm off-spin, the cricketer nabbed only three wickets at an expensive average of 56.33.

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019, the 32-year-old became one of the nine new cricketers to be purchased by the franchise. As per the signing, the Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price was ₹10.75 crores (US$1.5 million), thus making him Punjab’s second most expensive player after captain KL Rahul (INR 11 crores).

READ: Nasser Hussain Lauds Skipper Virat Kohli For Instilling Toughness In Team India

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.