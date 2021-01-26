Nasser Hussain Lauds Skipper Virat Kohli For Instilling Toughness In Team India

Former English captain Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli for instilling toughness in Team India after they rose from shambles post the Adelaide debacle to win the recently-concluded Test series against Australia Down Under.

'Kohli has instilled that'

“Any side that can go to Australia, go 1-0 down after being bowled out for 36, lose Kohli because he’s going home on paternity leave, lose your bowling attack and still come back and win after some of the stuff that went on off the field in Australia, they won’t be bullied,” Hussain told Sky Sports.

“They (India) are a tough side. I think Kohli has instilled that. Make no mistake, at home, they are a formidable outfit.” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

Team India's Adelaide debacle

It was a forgettable outing for the Men In Blue in what was their first-ever pink-ball Test match away from home as they ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36 with no batsman managing to reach double-figures and opener Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer with nine runs to his name.

Kohli on the other hand returned back to India on paternity leave after the team's humiliating loss and it seemed to be an uphill task from thereon for the visitors to retain their Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Team India's great fightback after Adelaide debacle

Even though the Aussies drew first blood, it was India who had the last laugh as they performed exceptionally well in the following Test match at the MCG (Boxing Day), ensuring that the hard-fought third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended in a stalemate before delivering the knockout blow at the Gabba, Brisbane to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by registering a 2-1 win.

At the same time, the Men In Blue also breached Australia's fortress Gabba after a long wait of nearly 33 years. The Aussies had not lost a single Test match at the venue since 1988.

