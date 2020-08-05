'When I Like Someone', Shoaib Akhtar Reveals His Aggressive Ways Of Expressing Love

Shoaib Akhtar was known as a fierce competitor on the field and left no stone unturned while sledging or exchanging a few words with the batsmen. However, the 44-year-old has revealed being aggressive off the field as well only to show his love and affection.

'When I like someone': Shoaib Akhtar

“I don’t wrestle, it’s my way of showing my affection to other people and I basically crossed the line. When I like someone, I throw them. I broke Yuvraj’s back, have previously broken Shahid Afridi’s rib by hugging him, and I made Abdul Razzaq stretch his hamstring a bit too much. So my way of loving people is a bit wild. It was just me being stupid in my younger days but I never realised my own power,” said the pace icon while interacting on BBC’s Doosra podcast. “We were horsing around and doing some arm wrestling and that was all but Bhajji and Yuvi are my younger brothers and there is no question of beating them up,” the Rawalpindi Express added.

Shoaib Akhtar's cricketing career

Akhtar has represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 One Day Internationals and, 15 T20Is from 1997 to 2011. The 'Rawalpindi Express' has picked up 178, 247, and, 19 scalps in all three formats respectively.

The iconic speedster is recognized as the fastest bowler in the history of cricket, delivering a world record top speed of 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) in a pool match against England during the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He called it a day in 2011 after Pakistan were ousted from World Cup 2011 by losing the semi-final against arch-rivals and eventual winners India at Mohali.

Ever since his retirement, the 'Rawalpindi Express' has found success as a commentator and as a cricket pundit. Shoaib has his own Youtube channel where he can be seen giving cricket analysis on a regular basis.

READ: Shoaib Akhtar Mocks BCCI For Backing Harbhajan Singh In 2008 Sydney 'Monkeygate' Scandal