AL Vs PDSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks For Dhaka Premier League T20 Game

Match 58 of the Dhaka Premier League is all set to take place between the Abahani Limited and the Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club on June 16. The match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur starting from 1:00 PM (IST). Here’s the AL vs PDSC Dream11 prediction, AL vs PDSC scorecard and the AL vs PDSC Dream11 team before the match.

AL vs PDSC match preview

Abahani Limited are currently third on the points table. After 8 matches, the team has registered six wins and two losses in the tournament so far. The team played their previous match against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club which they went on to win by 49 runs under the D/L method. The team will not settle for anything less than a win to keep themselves in the top three.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, on the other hand, are second on the points table and have a shot at the top spot if they go onto win this match. After 9 matches, the team has six wins and two losses with one match ending in no result. They played their previous match against Legends of Rupganj and won the contest by 14 runs. This should be a good contest to watch between these two teams.

AL vs PDSC weather report

The conditions do not look good as there will be cloud cover during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, the teams will be hoping to get full quota of overs, making it tough to make the AL vs PDSC prediction.

AL vs PDSC player record

For Abahani Limited, the performance from Mohammad Naim and Tanzim Hasan Sakib will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures as they have been doing in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will look up to Fazle Mahmud and Kamrul Islam Rabbi to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

AL vs PDSC Dream11 team

AL vs PDSC Dream11 prediction

As per our AL vs PDSC prediction, PDSC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The AL vs PDSC player record and as a result, the AL vs PDSC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AL vs PDSC Dream11 team and AL vs PDSC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.