Alastair Cook Pips Dolce And Gabbana Model To Win Essex's Sexiest Man Award

Former England skipper Alastair Cook had a glorious career before bringing down curtains after the home series against India in 2018. The left-handed batsman was not only known for his great batting skills but was also famous for his smile. Recently he was named the sexiest man in his county, Essex leaving behind several English celebrities.

Alastair Cook named the sexiest man of Essex

Alastair Cook pipped the likes of Dolce & Gabanna model David Gandy and Love Island winner Kem Cetinay to win the award. Apart from him, no other cricketer made the list of 30 sexiest men which was announced by EssexLive. Recently, England all-rounder Ben Stokes pipped Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton to win the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2019.

Alastair Cook and his England career

Alastair Cook bid farewell to cricket as England’s most decorated Test batsman. Apart from being England’s most-capped Test player, he led the side in 59 Tests, which is an English record. Cook retired from the game after playing 161 Tests. The legendary cricketer is also the leading run-scorer for England in Test matches. He was the youngest player to complete 12,000 Test runs, which included 33 centuries. Alastair Cook is also the first England player to take part in 50 Test victories. He is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in Tests, having scored a staggering 12,472 runs.

SA vs Eng: Ben Stokes wins 2nd Test for England

Ben Stokes took three late wickets to seal a dramatic final-day victory for England at Newlands to level their series against South Africa at 1-1. The home side fought back thanks to some resistance shown by Pieter Malan, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen. South Africa went into the tea interval five wickets down, with the pitch offering little help to England's bowlers. After Joe Denly removed de Kock, Joe Root dismissed van der Dussen and also through the tail in the final hour to complete a 189-run win with only 8.2 overs to spare.

