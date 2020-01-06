Jonny Bairstow Uses Binoculars In SA Vs Eng Test; Sky Sports Makes Fun Of The Cricketer

Following England’s 107-run defeat in Centurion against South Africa, Jonny Bairstow was dropped from the playing XI of the ongoing second Test. However, cricketing action continues in Cape Town as both teams throw punches at each other in a gripping five-day contest. On Day 3 of the ongoing Test, Jonny Bairstow was seen using binoculars while watching the proceedings from the sidelines.

SA vs ENG: Sky Sports mocks Jonny Bairstow for using binoculars

When England were 158-2 on Day 3 of the Test, Jonny Bairstow was seen using binoculars while sitting in the balcony of the dressing room. When Bairstow was using the same, official broadcasters Sky Sports took this opportunity to make fun of the cricketer. Whenever the English wicketkeeper-batsman used his binoculars, the camera panned to several beautiful ladies sitting amongst the crowd. The ladies were then seen waving with excitement after seeing themselves on the big screen. Check out the video of the same here.

⁦@jbairstow21⁩ and the benefits of not playing. Quality! Well and truly done by ⁦@SkyCricket⁩ pic.twitter.com/P23AhJKs29 — Nick Davis (@NickDavis_18) January 5, 2020

SA vs ENG: Match updates

Meanwhile, after gaining a 46-run first-innings lead over South Africa, England declared at 391-8 in their second innings. Dom Sibley top-scored with an unbeaten 133 and Ben Stokes was at his destructive best with a 47-ball 72. Stokes knock was studded with seven boundaries and three sixes. Captain Joe Root also played a crucial hand with 61 and he was involved in a 116-run third-wicket stand with Sibley. South Africa are now left to chase 438 to win the game and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

DECLARATION | ENG 391/8d



Joe Root has decided to declare 👋



🇿🇦 now require 438 runs for the win



Opening pair of Elgar & Malan will step to the crease shortly, for the Proteas.🏏



How should they approach the session before tea?

#ProteaFire #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/bEFYybfUWm — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2020

