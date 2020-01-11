Alex Carey Aspires To Pull-off A 'MS Dhoni Finish' Ahead Of ODI Series Against India

Ahead of Australia's ODI tour to India, which commences on January 14 in Mumbai, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey recognised the tough hurdle that they face against a strong Indian side which comes with recent wins in ODI and T20. Carey reflected upon his responsibility of finishing games for the side and said that he aspires to emulate what former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has done for the Indian side. Highlighting the formidable Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, the wicket-keeper said that it is going to be a 'tough contest.'

Speaking to media on Saturday, Alex Carey said, "I've got lots of areas in my game that I want to improve. I'll probably bat in middle to lower-order and try to finish games for Australia. I guess if you look at the likes of the best in the world, MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him. Lucky enough to play against him last year, and he took one game deep for India. I aspire to that one day."

'World-class of Bumrah and Shami'

Furthermore, he added, "Coming back here to India, you know it is going to be a tough contest. You probably have a lot of spin through the middle and at the end you have the world-class of Bumrah and Shami. For me, it's to keep it simple and play my role. I'm excited to be back here."

Skipper Finch sets eyes on 2023 World Cup

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has set his sights on continuing playing till the 2023 World Cup, saying he would look to realise that "goal" if form and fitness permit. By the time the 2023 World Cup comes, Finch will be 37. "I'd love to be, no doubt. At 33 now, I think my game is in as good a place as it's ever been. That's (playing 2023 World Cup) a definite goal of mine. That will come down to form and fitness; the desire won't be any less than it is," Finch was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'. "I know it's a cliche, taking it one tour at a time, but that's 100 per cent a goal of mine down the track," he added.

(Image Credits: PTI and Cricket Australia)