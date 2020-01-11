BCCI Pays Tribute To Rahul Dravid With A Throwback To One Of His Monumental ODI Knocks

BCCI has come forward to wish Rahul Dravid on the occasion of his 47th birthday on Saturday. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Board of Control for Cricket in India not only wished Rahul Dravid but also went on to post the video of the former skipper's exploits against New Zealand back in 1999 where he had registered his career-best ODI score of 153.

Wishing The Wall - Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in Test cricket are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in ODIs against New Zealand.

#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/psUsTPw8Xt — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2020

READ: David Warner gets stirring response for recommendations over top food joints in Mumbai

Rahul Dravid 153 vs New Zealand, 1999

Rahul Dravid went on to register his highest score in One Day International history during the second ODI between India and New Zealand which was played at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad on November 8, 1999. India were in a spot of bother after losing the wicket of Sourav Ganguly early on and that is when Rahul Dravid walked into bat at number three.

The New Zealand bowlers were made to toil for the rest of the innings as both skipper Rahul Dravid and then skipper Sachin Tendulkar hit them to all parts of the stadium. The duo then brought up their respective tons and 150s. Dravid was dismissed for a run-a-ball 153 when he was caught by Stephen Fleming off Chris Cairns. His knock included 15 boundaries and a couple of maximums. Sachin, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on a 150-ball 186 as India posted a mammoth total of 376/2 in their 50 overs.

In reply, New Zealand could not get anywhere near the target and were bundled out for 202 in the 34th over as India went on to register a comprehensive win by 174 runs.

READ: Ind vs SL 3rd T20I: Ranveer Singh reveals his favourite Indian bowling performance

Dravid's illustrious career

Rahul Dravid had represented India from 1996 to 2012. In his 16-year illustrious cricketing career, he has represented India in 164 Tests and 344 One Day Internationals. He went on to become both the vice-captain as well as the captain of the Indian team in his successful career. Dravid, who is nicknamed as 'The Wall' has also donned the wicket-keeper's gloves especially during the 2003 World Cup where India had finished as the runners-up.

Rahul Dravid, who is fondly addressed as 'Jammy' has been a part of many of India's glorious triumphs which include that famous win in the 2002 tri-series in England, ICC Champions Trophy in the same year where India were declared as joint winners along with Sri Lanka, the Test series in Australia in 2003-04 and the historic series against Pakistan that followed.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

READ: Sachin Tendulkar reminds 'Jammy' Rahul Dravid about how he used to be a menace for bowlers

READ: Harsha Bhogle wishes Rahul Dravid as latter 'cruises into another fine innings'