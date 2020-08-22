Alex Carey Excited To Play With Rishabh Pant In IPL, Says 'looking To Know His Mindset'

Australia's limited-overs wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has said that he is looking to know the mindset of his Indian counterpart Rishabh Pant during IPL 2020. Both the keepers will be representing Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

'It will be great to talk to him': Alex Carey

“I suppose, you know, chatting to Rishabh and the way he plays his cricket. Obviously, wicketkeeper-batsman and he’s so explosive and dynamic, as a batsman. It will be great to talk to him, he’s quite unconventional in some of his cricket shots, it’s amazing to see him play, so probably have a good chat about the mindset with him,” said Carey while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo. “Yeah, it’s really exciting. It will be my first opportunity playing the IPL, so firstly it’s just exciting to be a part of that competition, which we all watch and admire around the world in the T20 format. Shikhar Dhawan is so experienced in the top order and has performed on massive occasions as well. Again, another left-hand batter. So keen to speak to him,” the young stumper added.

Pant was seen as a successor to the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he had been on a sabbatical from the game post World Cup 2019. Nonetheless, a string of poor performances with both the bat as well as the gloves meant that he ended up inviting criticisms from the fans as well as a handful of experts.

Rishabh was sidelined from the team after he suffered a concussion during the home ODI series against Australia earlier this year as a result of which KL Rahul was made a makeshift wicket-keeper and continued to don the gloves in the away limited-overs series against New Zealand that followed. Even though the 22-year-old was roped in for the two-match Test series for the same tour, he could not do anything exceptional after making a comeback.

Thus, the promising keeper-batsman from Delhi would definitely want to prove a point or two by letting the fans as well as the selectors know that he is still in the scheme of things when it comes to playing at the highest level.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

