IPL 2020: All Eyes On Yashasvi Jaiswal As Rajasthan Kickstart Their Campaign

The year 2020 has indeed been very special for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He might be just moments away from making his IPL debut when Rajasthan lock horns with Chennai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday evening. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be getting a game as the 2008 winners kickstart their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign.

The rise and rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal had played an instrumental role in India reaching the finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 earlier this year. He was the top run-scorer of the tournament with 400 runs in six matches. The youngster had scored a match-winning unbeaten century against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final. The youngster had top-scored for India in the summit clash with 88 and once he was dismissed, the Indian batting suffered a dramatic collapse and they were bundled out for 177.

India failed to defend their title while Yashasvi was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. The southpaw was roped in by the inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.40 crores.

A star in the making

Last year Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to become the youngest Indian cricketer to score a double hundred in List A cricket. He completed the feat at a tender age of 17. Jaiswal amassed 203 off 154 deliveries against a Jharkhand attack that comprised the likes of Varun Aaron, Anukul Roy, and Shahbaz Nadeem. Jaiswal has been in fine form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019, scoring 504 runs in five games with three centuries to his credit.

Jaiswal has also represented India at the Under-19 level. He was the highest run-getter at the 2018 ACC U-19 Asia Cup. Jaiswal scored 319 and picked up 13/99 in a Harris Shield game, which resulted in the Limca Book of Records featuring his feat. This is because it is the world record for the most number of runs and wickets in a school cricket match by any player. His success can be attributed to Jwala Singh, who has also coached another Indian batting prodigy from Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw. Jaiswal's parents gave the power of attorney to Singh, enabling him as his guardian and a man responsible for his decisions. Singh would hope that Jaiswal, like his former pupil Shaw, makes it from the maidans to more headlines.

Jaiswal's struggles & sacrifices

Jaiswal originally hails from Uttar Pradesh but moved to Mumbai in order to pursue his cricketing career. His father is a shopkeeper in Badohi. Jaiswal's rise to stardom hasn’t been a smooth ride. He was thrown out of a dairy shop where he used to sleep at nights, while he also spent many nights in the tents at the maidans of Mumbai. He is also said to have also sold paani puri for a living. With the help of a local coach Jwala Singh, Jaiswal stayed afloat and made his debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019.

