IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa Believes Yashasvi Jaiswal Is A Really Exciting Player For Future

Robin Uthappa has said that young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal is a really exciting player for the future. Jaiswal had played an instrumental role in India reaching the finals of the recently-concluded ICC U-19 World Cup 2020. He was the top run-scorer of the tournament with 400 runs in six matches. The youngster had scored a match-winning unbeaten century against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final. The youngster had top-scored for India in the summit clash with 88 and once he was dismissed, the Indian batting suffered a collapse and they were bundled out for 177.

India failed to defend their title while Yashasvi was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. The southpaw was roped in by the inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020 for INR 2.40 crores.

'Yashasvi is a really exciting player for the future': Robin Uthappa

“Yashasvi is a really exciting player for the future. I think he has performed extremely well in domestic cricket and having more IPL will be good for him in his pursuit of playing for India,” said Uthappa while interacting in a video uploaded on IPL’s Twitter handle.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, the Royals will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22. RR will be led by Steve Smith. However, it has been reported that ace all-rounder Ben Stokes might miss the first part of the tournament due to personal issues.

Meanwhile, the Royals would be hoping for a revival in their fortunes after having unveiled their official jersey as they have not succeeded in replicating the same performance post the inaugural edition in 2008 where the Australian spin legend Shane Warne had led them to their first and only triumph in the cash-rich event.

READ: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Unveil Their Official Jersey For The Tournament, See Pics

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)