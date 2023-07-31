The Hardik Pandya-led Indian cricket team suffered a disappointing loss against the underdogs West Indies by six wickets and levelled the three-match series by 1-1. The hosts were able to humble the visitors, who led a dominant performance in the two-match Test series and the first ODI. Team India missed the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli so that other players could get an opportunity to express their talent.

Team India suffered a major batting collapse during the second ODI

This was Team India's first loss against Windies in an ODI match after December 2019

The third ODI of the three-match series will be played on August 1, 2023

Dinesh Karthik defends Team India after disappointing loss against WI

The Indian cricket team was predicted to dominate against the Windies in the ongoing tour, but their six-wicket loss in the second ODI gave a chance to the cricket experts for criticism. The Indian team dealt with an intense backlash from the former cricketers on their loss against the West Indies team. However. veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who is currently on commentary duties in the Ashes 2023 series between England and Australia, has defended Team India on the following issue.

As per a tweet shared by Dinesh Karthik on his official Twitter handle, there is a lot of unrest on the social media platform regarding Team India's recent loss to West Indies. According to Karthik, this was just a bilateral series on which the experts shall not focus.

I see a lot of unrest on this platform because we lost a game in a BILATERAL



What are the issues you'll feel



Should we read into this series too much 🤔🤔#INDvsWI #cricketfans — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 30, 2023

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hits back at Dinesh Karthik

Former Indian cricket team bowler Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has hit back at Dinesh Karthik and has said while replying to his tweet that all ODIs are important. Laxman further stated that during the 1983 ODI World Cup, West Indies defeated Team India twice in the tournament and were also favorites to win in the final. However, defying all the odds, the Indian team defeated the mighty Windies in the final. The former Indian spinner tweeted:

On one hand you were all praise for some chosen players during the Test matches and now you say this. In the year of the World Cup all ODI’s are important. In 1983, I remember India beating Westindies for the first time in Berbice and then belief of beating the westindies became… — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) July 30, 2023

The third ODI of the series will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad & Tobago on August 1, 2023.