India Legend Takes Down Karthik's Post On Team India After ODI Loss: '..now You Say This'

IND vs WI: Indian cricket team faced a disappointing loss against West Indies in the second ODI by six wickets and the three-match series stands level at 1-1.

Saksham nagar
IND vs WI, IND vs WI 2023, Dinesh Karthik, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Team India (left) watching on during a match and Dinesh Karthik (right) at the Ashes 2023 series (Image: @DineshKarthik/AP)


The Hardik Pandya-led Indian cricket team suffered a disappointing loss against the underdogs West Indies by six wickets and levelled the three-match series by 1-1. The hosts were able to humble the visitors, who led a dominant performance in the two-match Test series and the first ODI. Team India missed the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli so that other players could get an opportunity to express their talent. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Team India suffered a major batting collapse during the second ODI
  • This was Team India's first loss against Windies in an ODI match after December 2019 
  • The third ODI of the three-match series will be played on August 1, 2023 

Dinesh Karthik defends Team India after disappointing loss against WI

The Indian cricket team was predicted to dominate against the Windies in the ongoing tour, but their six-wicket loss in the second ODI gave a chance to the cricket experts for criticism. The Indian team dealt with an intense backlash from the former cricketers on their loss against the West Indies team. However. veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who is currently on commentary duties in the Ashes 2023 series between England and Australia, has defended Team India on the following issue.

As per a tweet shared by Dinesh Karthik on his official Twitter handle, there is a lot of unrest on the social media platform regarding Team India's recent loss to West Indies. According to Karthik, this was just a bilateral series on which the experts shall not focus. 

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hits back at Dinesh Karthik 

Former Indian cricket team bowler Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has hit back at Dinesh Karthik and has said while replying to his tweet that all ODIs are important. Laxman further stated that during the 1983 ODI World Cup, West Indies defeated Team India twice in the tournament and were also favorites to win in the final. However, defying all the odds, the Indian team defeated the mighty Windies in the final. The former Indian spinner tweeted: 

