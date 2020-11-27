All-rounder Marcus Stoinis Doubtful For Sunday's 2nd ODI After Picking Injury: Report

It has been learned that Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis might be doubtful for the second ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday after picking up a side injury during the first ODI at the same venue on Friday. Australia beat India convincingly by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Marcus Stoinis doubtful for 2nd ODI?

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Stoinis left the field two balls into his seventh over, and although Australia called the decision not to bring him back out precautionary, Marcus is set to have a scan on Friday night.

Cameron Green, the Western Australia allrounder, could come in as a replacement for Stoinis. Green was picked largely on the back of his first-class record, with his List A numbers being more modest. All-rounders Moises Henriques, Ashton Agar, and Sean Abbott are the other options for Australia for the second ODI on Sunday.

Stoinis' performance in the 1st ODI

The middle-order batsman had a forgettable day as he was dismissed for a golden duck. His short stay at the crease ended when he was caught behind by KL Rahul off leggie Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Perth cricketer did not have a good day with the ball in hand either as he went wicketless by giving away 25 runs from his 6.2 overs before leaving the field.

Hardik Pandya's valiant knock goes in vain

Chasing a mammoth target of 375 in order to draw first blood in the three-match ODI series, Hardik Pandya kept the visitors in the run chase when they were staring down the barrel at 101/4 in the 14th over as he added impetus to India's middle-order along with opener Shikhar Dhawan with a 128-run stand for the fifth-wicket.

Just when it appeared that he would do the unthinkable, he lost his wicket in the 39th over while trying to match up with the steep asking rate. Hardik fell for a superb 76-ball 90 at a strike rate of 118.42 that included seven boundaries and four maximums.

The Men In Blue failed to rediscover their rhythm thereafter and even stellar cameos from Ravindra Jadeja (25) & Navdeep Saini (29) did not help their cause either as Kohli & Co. were restricted to 308/8 in their 50 overs as the five-time world champions registered a 66-run win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

