Harsha Bhogle Reacts To Kohli's Run-chase Against Australia, Says 'seemed In A Huge Hurry'

Harsha Bhogle reckons that Indian skipper Virat Kohli seemed to be in a hurry during the visitors' mammoth run chase of 375 against Australia in the 1st ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Kohli had come out to bat after the dismissal of opener Mayank Agarwal in the sixth over for 22 and managed to score a run-a-ball 21 that included a couple of boundaries and a maximum and just when it appeared that he would make a statement in the run chase, he attempted a needless shot that brought his downfall.

The batting megastar looked to take pacer Josh Hazlewood to the cleaners but failed to get the ball past his opposite number Aaron Finch who took a sharp catch at short mid-wicket.

'Seemed in a huge hurry': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Bhogle wrote that 'For someone who times a run chase better than anyone else, Kohli seemed in a huge hurry...'

For someone who times a run chase better than anyone else, Kohli seemed in a huge hurry... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2020

Virat Kohli's records in ODI run chases

Fans consider Virat Kohli a class apart when it comes to run chases in the 50-overs format. He has scored 5388 runs at an average of 96.21 across 86 innings thereby, helping the Men In Blue successfully getting past the finish line. However, it was not to be seen on Friday night against the five-time world champions and that is what must have disappointed the 'Voice of Indian Cricket'.

Hardik Pandya's rescue act after a top-order collapse

Hardik kept the visitors in the run chase when they were staring down the barrel at 101/4 in the 14th over as he added impetus to India's middle-order along with opener Shikhar Dhawan with a 128-run stand for the fifth-wicket.

Just when it appeared that he would do the unthinkable, he lost his wicket in the 39th over while trying to match up with the steep asking rate. Hardik fell for a superb 76-ball 90 at a strike rate of 118.42 that included seven boundaries and four maximums.

The Men In Blue failed to rediscover their rhythm thereafter and even stellar cameos from Ravindra Jadeja (25) & Navdeep Saini (29) did not help their cause either as Kohli & Co. were restricted to 308/8 in their 50 overs as the five-time world champions registered a 66-run win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

