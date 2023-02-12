Allan Border Furious At Steve Smith For Showing A 'Thumbs-up' Gesture After Getting Beaten

Former Australian captain Allan Border is miffed with Steve Smith's body language and advised the Australian team to play with 'a harder edge'. Steve Smith was seen showing a thumbs-up to Ravindra Jadeja after getting beaten by the left-arm spinner on the off stump and this particular incident triggered the Aussie legend. India thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first test in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

Allan Border slammed Steve Smith after thumbs up gesture

Allan Border was not happy with the way Australian players treated themselves during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Nagpur, in particular with Steve Smith.

Steve Smith's thumb up to Ravindra Jadeja after a brilliant bowl pic.twitter.com/UiTYUVgz6R — cricket stats (@agvkkohli) February 9, 2023

He reminded them that the Australians are known for their tough cricket on the ground, not for their soft stances towards their opponent during a match. In an interview with Fox Sports, he opened up, “Play with a harder edge. I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump.

“What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. Don’t go stupid, but Australia play hard nose cricket. We’re even giving someone thumbs up … bloody hell."

He went on to add, “There’s so many scars there now, it’s going to be a tough few days. You can talk the talk, but ultimately the boys with the bat in hand and ball in hand have got to do the job.

“It’s going to be hard to find a way, but they’ve just got to do it. A big, soul-searching dressing room drink-a-thon tonight, just to try to thrash something out. That’s as bad as we can play, there’s only one way to go from here."

Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja tricked the Australian batsmen with their spin web as the famed Aussie batting lineup couldn't get their job done. With a place in the final of the World Test Championship in the offing, the men in blue will be looking to pile more misery on the visitors in the second Test which is slated to start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 17th February.