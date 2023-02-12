'India Can Win The Series Without Ashwin, Jadeja': Ex-cricketer's Bold Jibe At Australia

Australia had prepared for a tough test of spin in their tour of India, with a training camp in Sydney and practice sessions in Bengaluru on pitches designed to simulate the conditions they would face in the four-match series. However, India made quick work of the series opener, defeating Australia in less than three days at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. India won the first Test match by innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Spinners played a crucial role in the outcome, but the pitch wasn't as spin-friendly as some had expected. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin still managed to extract 15 wickets between them. In fact, India scored 400 runs in their first and only innings, with Rohit Sharma scoring a century and Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja both reaching fifty.

In contrast, Australia's highest individual score was just 49 runs by Marnus Labuschagne, across both innings. Labuschagne hit the runs in Australia's first innings on February 9. Steve Smith was the highest scorer for Australia in their second innings with his unbeaten 25 off 51 balls.

Dodda Ganesh takes a jibe at Australia

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh has expressed confidence in India's spin attack, stating that the team could still come out on top even if Ashwin and Jadeja were rested for the series. Jadeja took five wickets in Australia's first innings, and Ashwin added to their batting collapse by taking fifer in the second innings. Together, the pair claimed 15 wickets, with the remaining wickets being divided among Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

“India can rest both Ashwin and Jadeja and still win the series with the spin attack of Axar, Sundar and Kuldeep. That’s how powerful India’s spin attack. Poor Aussies don’t stand a chance," Ganesh wrote on Twitter after India won the first Test match in Nagpur.

The two teams are scheduled to face each other in the second Test of the series starting on February 17. The match will be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Image: bcci.tv

